Govt Allocates Rs 10bln For PMYAP Schemes During 2018-2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The government has allocated a budget of Rs 10 billion for various programs under Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) during 2018-19.

According to a PMYAP official, the PMYAP have successfully launched a 33-member National Youth Council to empower youth for better livelihood and income opportunities.            .                                                       PMYAP have made a comprehensive strategy for Kamyab Jawan Program under which several programs would be formulated.                                                                            "It is an Interest free loan scheme under which clean lending facility will be offered to youth up to Rs 500,000, whereas subsidized loans will also be offered from Rs 0.5-1million, and Rs1-2.5 million," he added.

PMYAP has maintained a record performance on completion of one year, giving vital input to bring economic and social change for youth in the country.

The official said during the year 2018-2019, PMYAP maintained a track record of consistent performance as per expectations by making remarkable contributions for specially abled youth.

The program extended initiatives to youth of remote and rural areas, uneducated youth, transgender youth, minorities youth and young women.    PMYAP has also planned to launch "PM's Startup Pakistan" program  to engage youth in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Eco System culture, he said.

PMYAP has also made a grand strategy of Internship program for under-graduate and post-graduate students in the country with stipend accordingly.

They would also launch "PM's Green Youth Movement" for youth to ensure clean and green environment and clubs at national level will be started to create awareness to protect climate and preserve resources.                                            The government's core objective is to bring institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth, he added.   /395

