Govt allocates Rs 1,266 m for 16 projects for Aviation Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,266.505 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) for carrying out 16 ongoing and new development schemes of the Aviation Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,266.505 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) for carrying out 16 ongoing and new development schemes of the Aviation Division.

According to the PSDP document, an amount of Rs 1028.532 million has been earmarked for seven ongoing projects of the Division, out of which Rs 100 million would be spent for construction of Airport Security Force Camp (ASF) at Islamabad International Airport, Rs 100 million for construction of Rain Harvesting Kasana Dam, Rs 23.532 million for establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting system in the country, Rs 160 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs 50 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs 555 million for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project and Rs 40 million for Reverse Linkage project between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Mamara Research Centre of Turkey.

While, Rs 237.973 million have been kept for new schemes, out of which Rs 25 million would be utilized for construction of double storey ladies hostels/barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, Rs 30 million for construction of 2xdouble storey barrack with provision of third storey for Corporal to Inspectors and Assistant Director along with separate Mess and allied facilities including recreation hall at Quetta Airport, Rs 30 million for construction of barrack accommodation for 64xASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarter guard and OC Accommodation and room at Skardu Airport, Rs 20 million for construction of barrack accommodation for 64xASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, visitors room, ladies rest room, Kote Magazine, Quarter guard, and OC accommodation/room at Chitral Airport, Rs 20 million for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs 10 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to HQs ASF Karachi, Rs 25 million for construction of triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport, Rs 27.

973 million for construction of triple barrack for 192xASF personnel along with Mess, recreation hall at Multan airport and Rs 50 million for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi.