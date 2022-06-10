Govt allocates Rs 13,985m for housing sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 13,985.204 million for 113 ongoing and new schemes of Housing and Works Division for the fiscal year 2022-23 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 13,985.204 million for 113 ongoing and new schemes of Housing and Works Division for the fiscal year 2022-23 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 12,273.329 million for 107 ongoing projects and Rs 1,711.875 million for six new schemes, according to budgetary document issued here on Friday.

About the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 523.168 million has been earmarked for rehabilitation and construction roads of Hyderabad City (20 development schemes).

Similarly, an amount of Rs 486.

159 million has been kept for construction of metalled road in different areas of District Bahawalpur (24 development schemes. An amount of Rs 406.211 has been kept for construction of black top roads, Purana Duki and Rabbat villages, District Duki.

Regarding the new development schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million would be allocated for rehabilitation and construction of roads in SITE Industrial Estate, Karachi.

An amount of Rs 250 million would be earmarked for construction of carpet road from Kot Sher to Jajoki, District Gujranwala. Likewise, Rs 239.875 million would be kept for balance liabilities of 2018.