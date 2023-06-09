UrduPoint.com

Gov't Allocates Rs 1400m Fore 13 Schemes Of Law Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government had earmarked a total of Rs 1400 million for ten ongoing and three new schemes of the Ministry of Law and Justice in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

As per the budgetary documents released on Friday, the government had allocated Rs160 million for ongoing scheme of automation of federal courts/tribunals phase II, Rs43 million for archiving and digitalizing of legislation and record of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Rs 550 millions for the construction of legal facilitation center Islamabad High Court and Rs51.999 million for strengthening of Planning and Monitoring Unit in the Ministry of Law.

Similarly, the government specified Rs 223.412 million for the ongoing scheme of construction of new building for Supreme Court Karachi registry, Rs 38 million for strengthening and capacity enhancement of legal wings of law ministry and other federal ministries, Rs 28,985 million for strengthening and expansion of national judicial automation unit PC II, construction of federal courts complexes at Peshawar and Lahore Rs 26.

969 million and Rs80 millions respectively and Rs60.888 million were allocated for construction of federal judicial academy Phase-II in H-8/4 Islamabad.

Likewise, the government allocated Rs 16.90 million for new scheme of construction of the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan, Office of Advocate/Prosecutor General and other allied offices in connection with Supreme Court of Pakistan PC-II, Rs36.917 million for the acquisition of land for construction of federal tribunals/courts complex and Rs 82.930 millions for establishment of ICT enabled libraries at federal judicial complex at Islamabad and Peshawar.

