ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Friday allocated Rs 14758.436 million for various ongoing and new projects of the Interior Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the Year 2020-21.

A sum of Rs 6634.824 million has been specified for various ongoing projects while Rs 8123.612 million for new schemes in the PSDP 2020-21.

An amount of Rs 400 allocated for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of western border by raising eight additional wings for frontier corps Balochistan (North), Rs 400 million capacity enhancement of FAF-Management of western border by raising of HQ frontier corps Balochistan (South), Rs 439 million capacity enhancement of FAF-Management of western border by raising seven additional wings for Frontier corps Balochistan South, Rs 699.182 million construction of accommodation for 4x wings at Gorgona, Painda Cheena Doorga and Shilman Khyber Agency, Rs 550 million construction of Accommodation for headquarter frontier corps south, Rs 600 million construction of model prison at H-16 Islamabad, Rs 200 million construction Korang river and Rawal lake water treatment Islamabad , Rs 697.

485 million provision of security infrastructure in Malakand, Swat and other areas and Rs 300 million sewerage and water supply schemes in ICT.

Under new schemes, an amount of Rs 800 million construction of Korang Bridge and PWD underpass, Islamabad, Rs 300 million revamping of cyber crime wing, FIA, Rs 400 million feasibility for conduction of water from Indus water system at Tarbela dam to the cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi including R.C.B and C.C.B (Phase-1), Rs 3154.671 million land acquisition for conduction of water from Indus water system at Tarbela dam to the cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi R.C.B and C.C.B (Phase-1), Rs1000 million construction of 10th avenue, Islamabad, Rs 300 million construction of flyover and approaches at railway line Sihala and Rs 500 million development infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rajwal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur, Shahan Malpur, Kot Hathial (North) Kot Hathial (south) Phulgran, Pind Bgagwal and Kuri Islamabad.