UrduPoint.com

Govt. Allocates Rs 150 Million For Narcotics Control Division In PSDP 2023-24

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Govt. allocates Rs 150 million for Narcotics Control Division in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has designated Rs 150 million under the Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for the Narcotics Control Division in the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to a budgetary document released, Rs 124.058 million has been allocated for an ongoing scheme in the PSDP 2023-24.

This allocation is specifically for the Construction of the Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Islamabad.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 25.942 million has been allocated for a new scheme. This allocation is intended for the acquisition of land to construct a Rehab and Vocational Training Center for Women and Children Drug Addicts in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Women Government Million

Recent Stories

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

2 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

25 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

40 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

2 hours ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.