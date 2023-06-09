Govt. allocates Rs 150 million for Narcotics Control Division in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has designated Rs 150 million under the Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for the Narcotics Control Division in the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to a budgetary document released, Rs 124.058 million has been allocated for an ongoing scheme in the PSDP 2023-24.

This allocation is specifically for the Construction of the Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Islamabad.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 25.942 million has been allocated for a new scheme. This allocation is intended for the acquisition of land to construct a Rehab and Vocational Training Center for Women and Children Drug Addicts in Islamabad.