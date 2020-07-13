Govt allocates Rs 15.000 mln for establishing Rehab Centre for multiple disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The government has allocated a sum of Rs 15.000 million for conducting feasibility study (PC-II) for establishing a Sub Directorate of Primary level Rehabilitation Centre for multiple disabilities at sector H-11/4, Islamabad,a data revealed by Ministry of Human Rights here on Monday.

A sum of Rs 12.000 million has been allocated for imparting education among Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under pilot project for Inclusive Education of Children with Disabilities in Public and Private Schools at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Yet another Rs 18.000 million has been allocated for up-gradation of Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children, Islamabad.

And yet other Rs.3.000 million has been allocated for conducting Feasibility Study (PC-II) for Establishing Sub-Directorate of Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

