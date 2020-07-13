UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs 15.000 Mln For Establishing Rehab Centre For Multiple Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Govt allocates Rs 15.000 mln for establishing Rehab Centre for multiple disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The government has allocated a sum of Rs 15.000 million for conducting feasibility study (PC-II) for establishing a Sub Directorate of Primary level Rehabilitation Centre for multiple disabilities at sector H-11/4, Islamabad,a data revealed by Ministry of Human Rights here on Monday.

A sum of Rs 12.000 million has been allocated for imparting education among Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under pilot project for Inclusive Education of Children with Disabilities in Public and Private Schools at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Yet another Rs 18.000 million has been allocated for up-gradation of Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children, Islamabad.

And yet other Rs.3.000 million has been allocated for conducting Feasibility Study (PC-II) for Establishing Sub-Directorate of Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Government has undertaken structural reforms in all critical sectors to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.