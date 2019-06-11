(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated Rs 156.215 billion for the projects of Communications Division other than National Highways Authority ( NHA )'s projects of Rs 155.966 billion marked down for ongoing schemes and Rs 38.402 billion for new schemes for the fiscal year 2019-20 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary releases also included around Rs 117.56 billion funds for forty ongoing projects of National Highways Authority (NHA) under the PSDP.

The financial allocations of maximum share for NHA's ongoing schemes included Rs 24 billion for the Construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 kilometers) part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Revised and the second largest amount earmarked was Rs 19billion for 392 kilometers long Peshawar Karachi Motorway (PKM) Project Construction of Sukkur-Multan Section (revised).

The Construction of Motorway from Burhan-Hakla on M-1 TO Dera Ismail Khan got Rs13billion allocation, Rs 8.5billion for the rehabilitation of National Highways Network damaged due to unprecedented Monsoon rains and flash floods 2010 (revised) and Rs 5 billion for the construction of 184 kilometers extended Faisalabad-Khanewal motorway (M-4).

The new schemes of NHA including Zhob to Kuchlak Road under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) got the largest allocation of Rs 9.4 billion, construction of Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of M-8 of 321 kilometers received Rs 5 billion allocation, Rs 2.4 billion for construction of Rajanpur-Dera Ghazi Khan as a 4-lane Highway under the Annual Development Budget (ADB) and Rs1.3 billion for Dera Ghazi Khan-Rakhi Gaj Section of N-70.

The projects to be kicked start on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis got the highest allocation of Rs 3 billion for dualization of Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road (BOT), Rs 1 billion for the construction of Chakdara-Bagh Dheri Extension of Swat Expressway on BOT and Rs 0.5 billion for feasibility for dualization and rehabilitation of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Road of 790 kilometers BoT plus Land Acquisition.