Govt Allocates Rs 16 Billion For Railways Division

24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:31 PM

The federal government has allocated Rs 16,000 million for ongoing and new schemes of Railways Division for the financial years 2019-20 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

The budgetary allocation included Rs 11368.425 million for 23 ongoing projects and Rs 4631.585 million for five new schemes, according to budgetary document issued here on Tuesday.

Regarding the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 2439.678 million has earmarked for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches.

The government has allocated Rs 1800 million for preliminary design/drawings for upgradation and rehabilitation of Mainline-1 (ML-1) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hiring of design/drawings vetting consultants.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1439.838 million allocated for reconstruction and rehabilitation of assets damaged during 2010 floods, while Rs 1000 million earmarked for procurement of 75 of diesel electric locomotives.

About the new schemes in the financial years 2019-20, an amount of Rs 4500 million has reserved for upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing ML-1 and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1 CPEC.

An amount of Rs 70 million has earmarked for PC-II for commercial and financial feasibility study for the sub-project under ML-I project Karachi to Hyderabad (163 km), construction of new double line for 160 kilo metre per hour on public private partnership and built-operate-transfer basis.

