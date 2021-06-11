UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs 1.745 Bln For Two Projects Of MoDP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

The government on Friday has allocated around Rs 1.745 billion for the two on-going projects of the Defence Production Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Friday has allocated around Rs 1.745 billion for the two on-going projects of the Defence Production Division.

According to the Public Sector Development Programme 2021-22, around Rs 245 million was allocated for the establishment of Project Management Cell for creation of Shipyard at Gwadar where Rs 773.

256 million was the total estimated cost of the new scheme and around Rs 100 million would be spent till June 30, 2021.

The maximum amount of Rs 1.5 billion was allocated for Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW), whereas the total estimated cost of the initiative was over Rs 7.698 billion and over Rs 2.576 billion were to be spent till June 30, 2021.

