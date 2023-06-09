Govt allocates Rs 1.804 trillion for defence in Budget 2023

Keeping in view the importance of the invincible defence of the motherland, the federal government has decided to allocate Rs 1.804 trillion for the Defence Division in the Federal Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the importance of the invincible defence of the motherland, the federal government has decided to allocate Rs 1.804 trillion for the Defence Division in the Federal Budget 2023-24.

In the previous Federal Budget 2022-23, the allocation for Defence Division was Rs 1.

52 trillion whereas this year, the government had made an increase of Rs 281 billion, clearly indicating that there will be no compromise on the defence of the motherland.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar made the announcement while unveiling the Federal Budget 2023-24 here at the National Assembly on Friday.