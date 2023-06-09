UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 1.804 Trillion For Defence In Budget 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Govt allocates Rs 1.804 trillion for defence in Budget 2023

Keeping in view the importance of the invincible defence of the motherland, the federal government has decided to allocate Rs 1.804 trillion for the Defence Division in the Federal Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the importance of the invincible defence of the motherland, the federal government has decided to allocate Rs 1.804 trillion for the Defence Division in the Federal Budget 2023-24.

In the previous Federal Budget 2022-23, the allocation for Defence Division was Rs 1.

52 trillion whereas this year, the government had made an increase of Rs 281 billion, clearly indicating that there will be no compromise on the defence of the motherland.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar made the announcement while unveiling the Federal Budget 2023-24 here at the National Assembly on Friday.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Ishaq Dar Government Billion

Recent Stories

IGP directs for inspection of police buildings

IGP directs for inspection of police buildings

5 minutes ago
 Minister for accomplishing development work at Nis ..

Minister for accomplishing development work at Nishtar-II soon

5 minutes ago
 Paris, Berlin Working on Easing New Russia Sanctio ..

Paris, Berlin Working on Easing New Russia Sanctions Aimed at Third Countries - ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan review ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan reviews outlines for fiscal year 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Promotion given to 1,022 cops in Lahore

Promotion given to 1,022 cops in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response Fr ..

Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response From Kiev on Arms Used in Belgor ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.