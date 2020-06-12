UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs 2 Bln For 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' : Hammad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Govt allocates Rs 2 bln for 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' : Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has earmarked Rs two billion for the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 to empower the country's youth.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar told this to the National Assembly, while presenting the budget in the lower house of Parliament on Friday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always emphasized the role of youth for making Pakistan a progressive country.Kamyab Jawan Program was the flagship project of the government to utilize the untapped abilities of the youth, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Budget Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

21 minutes ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

47 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

52 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

52 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.