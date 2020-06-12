Govt allocates Rs 2 bln for 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' : Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has earmarked Rs two billion for the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 to empower the country's youth.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar told this to the National Assembly, while presenting the budget in the lower house of Parliament on Friday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always emphasized the role of youth for making Pakistan a progressive country.Kamyab Jawan Program was the flagship project of the government to utilize the untapped abilities of the youth, he added.