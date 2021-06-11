ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Friday allocated Rs 21048.715 million for various ongoing and new projects of the Interior Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the Year of 2021-22.

A sum of Rs 12035.353 million has been specified for various on-going projects while Rs 9013.362 million for new schemes in the PSDP 2021-22.

According to PSDP document, an amount of Rs 710.215 million allocated for on-going scheme, capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of western border by raising eight additional wings for frontier corps Balochistan (North), Rs 3000.000 million for construction of 10 Avenue, Islamabad, Rs 457.000 million for construction of accommodation for Bhittai Rangers at Karachi, Rs 825.000 million for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD underpass Islamabad and Rs 800.000 million for construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad, Rs 400.000 mln for feasibility Study for Conduction of Water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including RCB and CCB (Phase-I), Rs 300.000 million for Integrated Border Management System (IBMS Phase-II), Rs 1717.380 mln for Korang River and Rawal Lake Water Treatment Islamabad, Rs 100.000 mln for Land Revenue Records Management System in Rural Area of ICT Phase-II, Islamabad, Rs 363.036 mln for National Response Center for Cyber Crimes (NR3C), Phase-III.

The government also allocated Rs 400.

000 mln under on-going schemes for Operational Improvement of FIA in AML/CFT, Counter Terrorism and Case Management System, Rs 400.000 million for Revamping of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA and Rs 500.000 mln for Sanitation and Road Projects in UC Bokra, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Bhandana Kalan, Jhangi Sayyedan Sara-i-Kharbooza, Tarnol Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad.

Under new schemes, the government allocated Rs 1000.000 mln for balance works for operationalization of Metro Bus from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), Rs 300.000 million for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of Western Border by raising of (5) Additional Wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Phase-II, Rs 203.379 million for construction of Sector Headquarter at Shakas, Khyber Agency, Rs 400.000 million for construction of accommodation for 2 x Wing HQs at Jamal Maya and Ghari Killi Orakzai Tribal District FC KP Peshawar, Rs 400.000 million for construction of accommodation for 2 x Wing HQs at Mehrban Killi (Tarkho Kas) and Barai Pakdara Khyber Tribal District FC KP, Peshawar and Rs 750.000 for establishment of 14 regional passport offices in Sindh.

The government also accloated Rs 100.000 million for upgradation of biometrics identification system for passport application and Rs 530.000 mln for Water Supply System in Forward area of FC (South) D.I.Khan.