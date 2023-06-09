UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 2.2 Bln For 25 Ongoing Development Schemes In Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023

Govt allocates Rs 2.2 bln for 25 ongoing development schemes in capital

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs. 2.2 billion in the fiscal Year 2022-23 for 25 ongoing development schemes in the capital.

According to a budgetary document released on Friday, the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Planned Activities for Fiscal Year 2023-24 focused on providing clean drinking water for residents and improving the sewerage system in the federal capital.

For development work in UC Alipur, Khanna Dak, Tarlai, Kirpa, Chirah, Tumair, Humak, Rawat, Sihala, Moghal, Pag Pawal, Lohi Bher and Koral, the government has allocated Rs 278.

248 million in PSDP 2023-24.

For the development of infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rawal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur Shahan, Malpur, Kot Hathial (North & South), Puhlgran, Pind Bhagwal and Kuri, the government has allocated Rs. 302.589 million in PSDP 2023-24.

Other schemes included, Sanitation and road projects in UC,s, Design of the Kori river bridge, Road & street pavement in ICT, sewerage and sanitation schemes, rainwater harvesting in rural areas, water supply schemes, construction of Nullah in Shah Allah Ditta and others.

