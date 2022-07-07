Govt allocates Rs 22.426 mln for establishment of Human Rights information Management System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has revealed on Thursday that the government has allocated an amount of Rs 177,182 million to the ministry for ongoing projects in which Rs 22.426 million would be dedicated for Establishment of Human Rights information Management System (HRIMS).

The project has been proposed under Action Plan for Human Rights to institutionalize a mechanism for disaggregated data collection and technical analysis of data to monitor and evaluate the patterns of emerging human rights trends across Pakistan, says a press release issued here.

The main depository of HRMIS shall be developed in Islamabad and sub-systems in four provinces at RDHRs.

The project's aims and objectives are 1) to establish an integrated and computerized database on human rights for data collection, management and reporting; 2) to streamline data entry for easy accessibility and availability of reports at all levels; 3)to collect and analyze data, disseminate reliable information for interventions and formulate policy to protect and promote human rights; 4) to create a repository of indicators and maintain national level human rights database; 5) to institutionalize a mechanism for disaggregated data collection, and technical analysis of data to monitor and evaluate the patterns of emerging human rights trends across Pakistan; 6) to provide support for evidence based planning, development and administrative interventions for promotion and protection of human rights.