UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 22.426 Mln For Establishment Of Human Rights Information Management System

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Govt allocates Rs 22.426 mln for establishment of Human Rights information Management System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has revealed on Thursday that the government has allocated an amount of Rs 177,182 million to the ministry for ongoing projects in which Rs 22.426 million would be dedicated for Establishment of Human Rights information Management System (HRIMS).

The project has been proposed under Action Plan for Human Rights to institutionalize a mechanism for disaggregated data collection and technical analysis of data to monitor and evaluate the patterns of emerging human rights trends across Pakistan, says a press release issued here.

The main depository of HRMIS shall be developed in Islamabad and sub-systems in four provinces at RDHRs.

The project's aims and objectives are 1) to establish an integrated and computerized database on human rights for data collection, management and reporting; 2) to streamline data entry for easy accessibility and availability of reports at all levels; 3)to collect and analyze data, disseminate reliable information for interventions and formulate policy to protect and promote human rights; 4) to create a repository of indicators and maintain national level human rights database; 5) to institutionalize a mechanism for disaggregated data collection, and technical analysis of data to monitor and evaluate the patterns of emerging human rights trends across Pakistan; 6) to provide support for evidence based planning, development and administrative interventions for promotion and protection of human rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad All Government Million

Recent Stories

PM pioneer of Mass Transit Infrastructure in Pakis ..

PM pioneer of Mass Transit Infrastructure in Pakistan: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter wi ..

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

11 hours ago
 UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human R ..

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

11 hours ago
 Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.