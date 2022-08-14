Govt allocates Rs 2300 mln for repairing of 100 diesel-electric locomotives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs. 2300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to repair about 100 diesel-electric locomotives.

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs. 32, 648.036 million for the execution of 36 ongoing and new projects of the Railways Division, said an official of the ministry.

About Rs. 26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs. 15974.500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.

1000 million was earmarked for the replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

He said, an amount of Rs. 6000 million has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs. 5000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs. 600 million would be utilized for the replacement of track machines. Rs. 200 million allocated for conversion of the braking system of 328 MBFRS from vacuum brake to air brake.

\778