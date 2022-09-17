UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 2300 Mln For Repairing Of 100 Diesel-electric Locomotives

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Govt allocates Rs 2300 mln for repairing of 100 diesel-electric locomotives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs. 2300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to repair about 100 diesel-electric locomotives.

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs. 32, 648.036 million for the execution of 36 ongoing and new projects of the Railways Division, said an official of the ministry.

About Rs. 26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs. 15974.500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.

1000 million was earmarked for the replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

He said, an amount of Rs. 6000 million has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs. 5000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs. 600 million would be utilized for the replacement of track machines. Rs. 200 million allocated for conversion of the braking system of 328 MBFRS from vacuum brake to air brake.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan CPEC Bagh Havelian From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

26 minutes ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

42 minutes ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

1 hour ago
 Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

4 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.