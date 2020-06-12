UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs 24 Billion For Railway 41 Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:11 PM

The government on Friday allocated funds amounting to Rs 24,000 million for execution of 41 ongoing and new projects of Railways Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21).

According to the PSDP, Rs 12838.475 million have been earmarked for 23 ongoing projects, out of which Rs 3250 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches.

According to the PSDP, Rs 12838.475 million have been earmarked for 23 ongoing projects, out of which Rs 3250 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches.

The government has allocated Rs 2700 million for special repair of 100 diesel electric locomotives for improving the reliability and availability of running locomotives.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 2500 million earmarked acquisition of land for Railway Corridor from seaport kilometer 5.

25 to 9.00 and railway operation land from 1200 kilometer to 14 kilometer at Gwadar.

While, an amount of Rs 11161.525 million has been kept for 18 new schemes, out of which Rs 6000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs 1500 million would be earmarked for operationalization of train on existing Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) alignment. Rs 450 million allocated for rehabilitation of track between Sama Satta-Bahawalnagar on Sama Satta-Amruka section.

