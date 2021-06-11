UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs 24,211.511 Million For Housing Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Govt allocates Rs 24,211.511 million for housing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24,211.511 million for 115 ongoing and new schemes of Housing and Work Division for the fiscal year 2021-22 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 13,522.197 million for 55 ongoing projects and Rs 10,689.314 million for 60 new schemes, according to budgetary document issued here on Friday.

Regarding the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 1,451.350 million has been earmarked for improvement and rehabilitation of different roads and streets including water and sewerage system in various union councils of district Korangi/Malir, Karachi.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1,319.

290 million has been kept for improvement and rehabilitation of different roads and streets including water and sewerage system in various union councils of district Central Karachi.

About the new schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million would be allocated for development schemes in different union councils of District Gujrat (60 development schemes).

An amount of Rs 499.849 million would be earmarked for construction of 38 kilometer road connecting Dureji Town of Lasbela to union council Taung with 8 kilometer link to Talanga dam in Lasbela.

Likewise, Rs 638.434 million would be kept for rehabilitation and construction of roads at Latifabad, Hyderabad City (6 development schemes).

Related Topics

Karachi Water Road Dam Hyderabad Gujrat Lasbela Dureji Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

11 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in peshawar

2 minutes ago

Rs 182,424m allocated for hydel, ongoing water, ne ..

2 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs. 4461.911m for Maritime Affairs ..

2 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 489.393m Narcotics Division

2 minutes ago

With Pakistan facing heat phenomenon, Himalayas be ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.