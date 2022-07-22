UrduPoint.com

Govt. Allocates Rs. 243 Mln To Establish SINO-Pak Center For Artificial Intelligence

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs. 243 million to establishment the SINO-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the financial year 2022-23.

The core objective of the center is to build national capacity to carry out Research and Development in the emerging field of artificial intelligence by producing expertise through MS/Ph.D. programs.

The government had also allocated Rs 6330.696 million in the PSDP for the financial year 2022-23 for ongoing and new schemes of the Information Technology and Telecom Division.

As per the details, Rs 5,380.696 million was allocated for 31 ongoing schemes, while the allocation for five new schemes was Rs 950 million.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 719 million was earmarked for Technology Park Development Project Islamabad, Rs 320 million for High Impact Skill Bootcamp Islamabad and Karachi, and Rs 300 million each for the Protection and Upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for the establishment of Cross border connectivity project AJK and GB, Upgradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJK and GB (SCO) and Upgradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable in AJK and GB.

The allocation of new schemes included Rs 500 million for the Establishment of Four Knowledge Park, Rs 250 million for the Expansion of GPON FTTH Service in New and Existing Cities, and Rs 100 million for the Digital Economy Enhancement Project.

