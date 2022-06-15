UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 2.5 Bln For Human Rights And Minorities Affairs Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 09:38 PM

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 2.5 billion for on-going and new schemes for the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23

According to the budget documents issued here, an amount of Rs 75 million has been earmarked for two on-going schemes whereas Rs 2.42 billion has been allocated for eight new schemes of the department.

Under the announced new schemes, a sum of Rs 50 million has been specified for education scholarships for minority's students, Rs 60 million for capacity building of human rights cells and digitalisation of the departments, Rs 225 million for provision of land and construction of Punjab Human Rights Complex, Rs 400 million for development of model localities of minorities.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 1.35 billion has been earmarked for minority development fund (MDF) and Rs 300 million has been allocated for improvement of religious places of minorities to promote tourism.

