Govt allocates Rs. 256.000 mln for MoHR in PSDP

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 256.000 million for ongoing and new schemes of Ministry of Human Rights for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 256.000 million for ongoing and new schemes of Ministry of Human Rights for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs. 168.00030 million for the on-going projects and Rs. 88.000 million for new projects of the ministry.

The allocation for ongoing projects includes Rs.24.000 million for Establishment of Human Rights Information Management system, Rs.35.000 for Institutional strengthen of Human Rights, Rs.30.000 for Strengthening of Regional Directorates of Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar of Human Rights.

The share for new Schemes in Budgetary allocations included Rs.20.000 million for Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Unit for National Mechanism for Reporting Follow Up, Rs.

20.000 million for pilot projects for Establishment of Transgender Protection Centre, Islamabad, Rs. 15.000 million for PC II / Feasibility Study for Establishment of Sub- Directorate of Rehabilitation Centre for multiple Disabilities at Primary Level at Sector H-11/4, Islamabad.

Other were includes Rs.12.000 million allocated for Pilot Project for Inclusive education of children with Disability in Public and Private Schools at ICT, Islamabad, Rs.18.000 allocated for Up- Gradation of Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children, Islamabad and Rs.3.000 million allocated for PC-II Feasibility Study for Establishment of Sub Directorate of MoHR in newly merged areas of KP.