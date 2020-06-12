UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs 2,683.314 M For Maritime Affairs Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:43 PM

The Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 2,683.314 million for the ongoing and new projects of Maritime Affairs Division for the fiscal year 2020-21 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 2,683.314 million for the ongoing and new projects of Maritime Affairs Division for the fiscal year 2020-21 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The fiscal allocations earmarked include Rs 1,419.900 million for the ongoing projects and Rs 1,263.414 million for the new projects.

The maximum allocation (ongoing projects) of Rs 1,000.000 million has been made for the construction of East-Bay Expressway, Rs 312.127 million for Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar,and Rs.

85.779 million for the feasibility study of construction of Breakwaters.

The budgetary allocations for new schemes include Rs 319.300 million for acquisition of Marine Services Vessel for Gwadar Port, Rs 111.450 million for acquisition of mobile Cranes and Fort Lifters for Gwadar Port, Rs 200.000 million for construction of Gyone Wall/ Breakwater and allied works at East Bay Gwadar, and Rs 148.000 for feasibility study of capital dredging of berthing areas and channel for additional terminals.

