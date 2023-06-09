Govt allocates Rs 28,850m for ongoing Railway Division Projects in PSDP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 28,850 million for the ongoing Railway Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the official PSDP document, several specific projects will receive funding from this allocation.

These include the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPECSP), which will receive Rs 60 million.

Whereas, an amount of Rs 20 million has been set aside for the collaboration between Pakistan Railways and various academic institutes under the Triple Helix Model.

Significant portions of the allocation will go towards the construction of new tracks, the upgrading and rehabilitation of existing tracks, and various development initiatives.

Rs 592 million has been allocated for the construction of new tracks and the upgradation and rehabilitation of tracks from Chaman Yard to the Pak-Afghan Border.

Furthermore, Rs. 50 million will be used for the establishment of a business Development HR Support Unit, while Rs 410 million will be utilized for the establishment of a Project Management Unit (PMU).

Track safety work in Karachi and Sukkur will receive Rs 868.891 million for immediate improvements, and Rs 943 million will be allocated for the enhancement of terminal facilities and security arrangements in the Marshaling Yard Pipri, Karachi.

Additionally, Rs 100 million has been earmarked for the indigenous development of a wireless-based block instrument and interlocking system, along with the development of a production unit R&D project.

Furthermore, Rs one million will be used for the installation and commissioning of solar systems at 155 railway stations.

Other important projects in the allocation include the Commercial and Financial Feasibility Study for the Sub-Project under ML-I Project "Karachi to Hyderabad (163km)" which will receive Rs 17.847 million, and the Preliminary Design/Drawings for the upgradation/rehabilitation of the main line (ML1) and the establishment of a Dryport near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will receive Rs. 468.634 million.

The allocation also covers various procurement and rehabilitation projects. These include the procurement and installation of machinery at the Signal Workshop (Rs. 288.460 million), the procurement of equipment for improved security and anti-terrorism measures (Rs. 138.168 million), the procurement/manufacture of 820 high-capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches (Rs. 17,639.132 million), and the recommissioning of 5 accidental diesel-electric locomotives (Rs.

500 million).

Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs. 100 million for the reconstruction/rehabilitation of assets damaged during the floods in 2010, Rs. 574.160 million for the rehabilitation of 300 KVA DG Sets, and Rs. 693.432 million for the rehabilitation of the KPT and Rail Connectivity in Karachi.

In addition to the above projects, the government has allocated funds for the rehabilitation of various tracks and the renovation and construction of offices, women's barracks, and multi-purpose training rooms. These include the rehabilitation of the track between Baruli-Sohan Bridge on the Kundian-Attock City Section (Peshawar Division Phase-1) with an allocation of Rs. 2 million and the rehabilitation of the track between Rehmani Nagar and Bakrani Road on the Dadu-Habib Kot Section (Sukkur Division, Phase-4) with an allocation of Rs. 2 million.

Other projects receiving funding, include the rehabilitation of the railway track between Sama Satta and Bahawalnagar on the Sama Satta-Amruka Section (Rs. 50 million), the renovation and construction of offices, women's barracks, and multi-purpose training rooms in Rawalpindi Division's Office of the Superintendent Railway Police (Rs. 230 million), and the replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline Section of Pakistan Railways (Rs. 1,277.670 million).

Moreover, the allocation covers special repairs for improving the reliability and availability of locomotives and coaches. Rs. 2,000 million has been allocated for the special repair of 100 diesel-electric locomotives, while Rs. 769 million will be utilized for the special repair of 600 passenger coaches and 1,200 bogie wagons.

The government has also allocated funds for strengthening the Planning, Development, Monitoring, and Evaluation (PD&ME) Directorate in the Ministry of Railways, Islamabad (Rs. 60 million), and for conducting feasibility studies and transaction advisory services under an umbrella PC-Il (Rs. 100 million).

Lastly, an allocation of Rs. 893.606 million has been made for the rehabilitation and improvement of the Kotri Jamshoro Rail Link and the rehabilitation of the track between Kotri and Akhondabad on the Kotri-Dadu section (Karachi Division).

This significant allocation of funds reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the railway infrastructure and transportation system in Pakistan. The investment in ongoing projects is expected to improve connectivity, safety, and efficiency within the railway sector, contributing to the overall development of the country.