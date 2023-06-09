UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 33,000 Mln For New, Ongoing Railways Division Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Govt allocates Rs 33,000 mln for new, ongoing Railways Division Projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 33,000 million for both new and ongoing projects of the Railways Division under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24 with an aim to strengthen and expand the railway infrastructure.

A major portion of the allocation, amounting to Rs 28,850 million, has been dedicated to the ongoing projects of the Railways Division.

These funds will be utilized to ensure the timely completion and smooth progress of various initiatives that are already underway.

The allocation demonstrates the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources for successful execution of these projects, which will enhance connectivity, safety, and efficiency within the railway network.

Additionally, a separate allocation of Rs 4,150 million has been made specifically for various new projects of the Railway Division in the PSDP.

These funds will be utilized to initiate and implement key infrastructure projects that will contribute to the growth and modernization of the railway sector.

The allocation highlights the government's vision to expand and enhance the railways' capacity and capabilities to cater the increasing transportation demands of both passengers and cargo.

The significant investment in both new and ongoing projects of the Railways Division underscores the government's commitment to fostering economic development and improving the overall transportation system in the country.

The funds allocated will facilitate the completion of existing projects and commencement of new ones, promoting connectivity, boosting trade, and creating job opportunities.

The government's focus on the railway sector is a testament to its determination to prioritize infrastructure development and provide efficient and reliable transportation services to the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Progress Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

3 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

4 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

8 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

30 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.