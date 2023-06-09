Govt allocates Rs 33,000 mln for new, ongoing Railways Division Projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 33,000 million for both new and ongoing projects of the Railways Division under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24 with an aim to strengthen and expand the railway infrastructure.

A major portion of the allocation, amounting to Rs 28,850 million, has been dedicated to the ongoing projects of the Railways Division.

These funds will be utilized to ensure the timely completion and smooth progress of various initiatives that are already underway.

The allocation demonstrates the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources for successful execution of these projects, which will enhance connectivity, safety, and efficiency within the railway network.

Additionally, a separate allocation of Rs 4,150 million has been made specifically for various new projects of the Railway Division in the PSDP.

These funds will be utilized to initiate and implement key infrastructure projects that will contribute to the growth and modernization of the railway sector.

The allocation highlights the government's vision to expand and enhance the railways' capacity and capabilities to cater the increasing transportation demands of both passengers and cargo.

The significant investment in both new and ongoing projects of the Railways Division underscores the government's commitment to fostering economic development and improving the overall transportation system in the country.

The funds allocated will facilitate the completion of existing projects and commencement of new ones, promoting connectivity, boosting trade, and creating job opportunities.

The government's focus on the railway sector is a testament to its determination to prioritize infrastructure development and provide efficient and reliable transportation services to the people of Pakistan.