Govt Allocates Rs 353 Mln To Acquire Land For ANF Academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The government has allocated funds of Rs 353.119 million to acquire two plots for construction of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) academy in sector H-11/1 of the Federal capital.

The federal government has earmarked Rs 489.

393 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) for the projects being executed by the Narcotics Control Division.

Out of total, the government has so far released Rs 244.697 million funds.

As per the official document, the government has also allocated Rs 4.5 million for the acquisition of land for the construction of ANF Police Station in Hub, Balochistan. While, Rs 131.774 million would be spent for construction of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) in Islamabad.

