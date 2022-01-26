UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 353.119 Million To Acquire Land For ANF Academy

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 02:29 PM

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs353.119 million to acquire two plots for construction of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy in H-11/1 sector of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs353.119 million to acquire two plots for construction of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) academy in H-11/1 sector of the Federal capital.

The federal government has earmarked Rs489.

393 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) for the projects being executed by the Narcotics Control Division.

Out of total, the government has so far released Rs244.697 million funds.

As per the official document, the government has also allocated Rs4.5 million for the acquisition of land for the construction of ANF Police Station at Hub, Balochistan.

Rs131.774 million would be spent for construction of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) in Islamabad.

