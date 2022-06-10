Govt allocates Rs 38 bln to address environmental, IT & food security needs

The federal government on Friday announced a huge amount of Rs 38 billion to address climate change, food security, and information technology (IT) needs to ensure development alongside mitigation of environmental impacts in the Budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday announced a huge amount of Rs 38 billion to address climate change, food security, and information technology (IT) needs to ensure development alongside mitigation of environmental impacts in the Budget 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, in his budget speech, said that the climate change had become a serious issue for the existence of the country and the incumbent government was well aware of its hazards in the prevailing pressing time.

Ismail said the government allocated Rs10 billion for various climate change adaptation and mitigation projects which included plantation and other environmental conservation projects.

He added that the government also allocated Rs 17 billion for imparting trainings in IT sector, laptop scheme for youth, connectivity infrastructure scale up and promotion of IT exports.

The Finance Minister has also apprised the forum that the government has earmarked an amount of Rs 11 billion for the agriculture and food security sectors. The funding would assist the projects pertaining to innovation in agriculture sector, increased use of machinery, soil leveling through laser, advancement in irrigation system, provision of quality seeds and to promote agricultural exports, the minister added.