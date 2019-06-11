UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs 39986.475 Million For Projects Of Cabinet Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:46 PM

The federal government has allocated Rs 39986.475 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of Cabinet Division for fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 39986.475 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of Cabinet Division for fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the PSDP issued here on Tuesday, Rs 31536.475 million have been allocated for the ongoing projects undertaken by the Cabinet Division.

The allocation for ongoing projects include Rs 1500 million for establishment of 200 bed Centre of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics, Rawalpindi, Rs 2000 million for Greenline Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Karachi, Rs 893.201 million for Construction of Fly Over at Sakhi Hassan, Five Star and KDA Roundabout along Sher Shah Suri Road, Karachi (SIDC) (Karachi Package), Rs 1064.199 for reconstruction of Mangho Pir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras, Karachi (SIDC) (Karachi Package), Rs 1118.8 million for reconstruction of Nishtar Road and Mangho Pir Road, Karachi (SIDC) (Karachi Package), Rs 855 million for Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Existing Fire Fighting System of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (Karachi Package) and Rs 105.

275 million for upgradation and strengthening of Cabinet Division's 6 Aviation Squadron for Relief Operations and Enhancement of Security Islamabad Heliport, and Rs 24000 million for Sustainable Development Goals achievement Programme.

The allocation for new schemes of Cabinet Division include Rs 40 million for construction of Aiwan-e-Seyahat in F-5/1, Islamabad (feasibility), Rs 160 million for facilitation of tourism in Islamabad Marketing and Promotion, Rs 500 million for construction of Flyover on Jinnah Avenue M-9 (Karachi Package), Rs 200 million for Construction of Road from Dumlotte Wells Upto Link Road Adjacent to education City District Malir, (Karachi Package), Rs 50 million for construction of Road over Malir Bund from Dada Bhoy Town/Expressway upto Limits of PNS Mehran, District East, (Karachi Package), Rs 2500 million for Greenline BRTS Operations (Karachi Package) and Rs 5000 million for Development Schemes under Prime Minister's Programme in Sindh.

