Govt Allocates Rs 40.5 Bn For GB Development Projects: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:27 PM

Govt allocates Rs 40.5 bn for GB development projects: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the federal government has earmarked Rs 40.5 billion for development projects in Gilgit Baltistan under its Public Sector Development Programme (2021-22).

GILGIT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the Federal government has earmarked Rs 40.5 billion for development projects in Gilgit Baltistan under its Public Sector Development Programme (2021-22).

Addressing a press conference here along with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed and the provincial ministers, Asad Umar said the total worth of the GB development package is Rs 55 billion.

He also vowed to increase the federal allocation for GB development package up to Rs 50 billion in the fiscal year 2022-24.

The minister said the Gilgit-Shandoor Expressway would be completed at a cost of Rs 50 billion and this project would be included in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the GB is an important region and the government can earn huge revenue by giving proper focus on it.

Asad Umar pointed out that vaccination process in GB is given priority by establishing 6 vaccination centers so that the tourism sector could not be affected.

He said under the mega development package, funds for the ongoing development projects in GB have also been set aside to ensure their timely completion.

Chief Minister GB Khalid Khursheed said tenders for the approved projects of GB would soon be issued and work on the projects would be initiated thereafter.

More Stories From Pakistan

