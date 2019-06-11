Govt allocates Rs 425 mln for Islamabad Expressway expansion

(@imziishan)

Federal government Tuesday allocated Rs 425 million for the expansion of Islamabad Expressway from Kural to Rawat for the fiscal year 2019-20

According to upcoming Public Service Development Programme (PSDP), the government would spend Rs 425 million for converting it into five lanes artery from Kural to Rawat.

At present, the said part of the expressway witnessed long queues of vehicles during peak hours due to high influx of traffic coming from the other part of the country.