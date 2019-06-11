Govt allocates Rs 44699.4 million for projects in Kashmir, GB

The federal government has allocated Rs 44699.4 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division for fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 44699.4 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division for fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the PSDP issued here on Tuesday, Rs 26964.4 million have been allocated for the ongoing schemes of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The allocation for ongoing schemes include block allocation of Rs 24500 million, Rs 500 million for 48 megawatt Jagran Hydro Power Project, Rs 400 million for AJK Legislative Assembly Complex, Rs 227.815 million for Athmaqam Keran by pass Road, Rs 407.26 million for construction of Rathoua Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur Islamgarh road, Rs 350 million for Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical College Muzaffarabad, Rs 350 million for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs 179.325 million for Noseri Leswa Bypass Road, Rs 50 million for Water Supply and Sewerage Scheme Mirpur City and Hamlets. The only new scheme is rehabilitation of affected population residing along Line of Control (LoC) (Phase-I) for which Rs 300 million has been allocated.

Rs 16875 million have been allocated for the ongoing schemes of Gilgit Baltistan.

The allocation for ongoing schemes of Gilgit Baltistan include Rs 15000 million of Block Allocation, Rs 460 million for 20 MW Hydro Power Project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs 50 million for 26 MW Shagarthang Hydropower project, Rs 400 million for 34.5 MW Harpo Hydro Power Project Skardu, Rs 125 million for construction of 4 MW hydropower project Thack Chilas, Rs 200 million for construction of 16 MW hydropower project Nalter-III, Rs 300 million for establishment of 50 bedded Cardiac Hospital Phase-I at Gilgit, Rs 40 million for Establishment of Polytech Institute for Boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) and Rs 300 million for upgradation of Road from RCC Bridge Konodas to Naltar Air Force Base via Nomal.

The allocation for new schemes for Gilgit Baltistan include Rs 50 million for 30 MW Hydro Power Project Ghowari Ghanche, Rs 110 million for 32.5 MW Hydro Power Project Attabad Hunza, Rs 100 million for Establishment of regional grids in Gilgit Baltistan (Phase-I) and Rs 300 million for Sewerage and Sanitation System for Gilgit city (Phase-II). Projects amounting to Rs 39664.4 will be undertaken with federal government resources while Rs 5035 million with foreign aid.

.