Govt allocates Rs 4,527 m for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 4,526.096 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of the Federal education and Professional Training for the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the budget documents, a total of Rs 4,171.096 million has been earmarked allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 355 million new schemes of the Education Ministry.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 1,100 million has been allocated for establishment of Directorate General of Religious Affairs (DGRE), Rs 200 million each for setting up Islamabad Model College for Boys G/13-2, and Islamabad College for Boys G-15, Rs 100 million for up-gradation of Islamabad Capital Territory high schools, and Rs 86.

800 million for the establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat.

Among the new schemes, Rs 150 million has been earmarked for introducing Matric-Tech Pathways for Integrating Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Formal Education, Rs 100 million for provision of Leftover Infrastructure in Islamabad Model College for Girls, Bhara Kahu Islamabad, and Rs 60 million for Pilot Project on Improving Recruitment and On-Boarding of Teachers in FDE (Federal Directorate of Education) Schools.