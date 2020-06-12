UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs 4,527 M For Ministry Of Federal Education And Professional Training

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:49 PM

Govt allocates Rs 4,527 m for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 4,526.096 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of the Federal Education and Professional Training for the fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 4,526.096 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of the Federal education and Professional Training for the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the budget documents, a total of Rs 4,171.096 million has been earmarked allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 355 million new schemes of the Education Ministry.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 1,100 million has been allocated for establishment of Directorate General of Religious Affairs (DGRE), Rs 200 million each for setting up Islamabad Model College for Boys G/13-2, and Islamabad College for Boys G-15, Rs 100 million for up-gradation of Islamabad Capital Territory high schools, and Rs 86.

800 million for the establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat.

Among the new schemes, Rs 150 million has been earmarked for introducing Matric-Tech Pathways for Integrating Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Formal Education, Rs 100 million for provision of Leftover Infrastructure in Islamabad Model College for Girls, Bhara Kahu Islamabad, and Rs 60 million for Pilot Project on Improving Recruitment and On-Boarding of Teachers in FDE (Federal Directorate of Education) Schools.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Budget Government Million

Recent Stories

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

20 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

35 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on lack of ..

51 seconds ago

Rs 1580 million allocated for Defense Production D ..

53 seconds ago

Rs 53.897m allocated for seven various projects of ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.