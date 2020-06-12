UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs 47802.175 Million For Projects Of Cabinet Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:21 PM

The federal government has allocated Rs 47802.175 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of Cabinet Division for fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 47802.175 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of Cabinet Division for fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the PSDP issued here on Friday, Rs 28581.635 million has been allocated for the ongoing projects undertaken by the Cabinet Division.

The allocation for ongoing projects include Rs 19.528 million for Construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahat in F-5/1, Islamabad (Feasibility), Rs 126.026 million for Facilitation of Tourism in Islamabad - Marketing Promotion, Rs 3000.000 for Greenline Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Karachi, Rs 11.309 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads, Streets including Water and Sewerage System in Various Districts under KMC, Rs 650.000 for reconstruction of Mangho Pir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras, Karachi (SIDC) (Karachi Package), Rs 350.000 million for reconstruction of Nishtar Road and Mangho Pir Road, Karachi (SIDC) (Karachi Package), Rs 384.000 million for Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Existing Fire Fighting System of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (Karachi Package) and Rs 40.772 million for upgradation and strengthening of Cabinet Division's 6 Aviation Squadron for Relief Operations and Enhancement of Security Islamabad , and Rs 24000 million for Sustainable Development Goals achievement Programme.

The federal government has allocated, Rs 19220.540 million for the new schemes in PSDP 2020-21 which will be undertaken by the Cabinet Division.

The allocation for new schemes of Cabinet Division include Rs 500 million for Construction of Interchange over Malir Link Road to M-9 at KM 13+050, Rs 44.036 million for Construction of Road over Malir Bund from Dada Bhoy Town / Expressway upto Limits of PNS Mehran, District East, Karachi (Remaining Portion), Rs 1373.441 million for Development Schemes under Prime Minister's Programme in Sindh - Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions, Rs 1886.243 million for Establishment of Community Health Clinics in Different Districts of Sindh, Rs 1009.

520 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System at Various Main Roads and Union Councils, District Hyderabad (City & Latifabad), Rs 217.910 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System at District East, Karachi, Rs 62.320 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System in District Korangi, Karachi, Rs 124.750 million for improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System in Various Union Councils of District Central, Karachi, Rs 1319.290 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System in Various Union Councils of District Central, Karachi, Rs 606.390 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System in Various Union Councils of District East, Karachi, Rs 1451.350 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System in Various Union Councils of District Korangi / Malir, Karach, Rs 986.660 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System in Various Union Councils of District South & West, KMC, Rs 155.960 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets including Water & Sewerage System in Various Union Councils of District West, Karachi, Rs 95.430 million for Improvement / Rehabilitation of Different Roads / Streets, CC Flooring & Sewerage in District South, Karachi, Rs 450.000 million for Installation of RO Plants in Taluka Dahli, Taluka Chachro and Taluka Nagarparkar of Tharparkar District, Rs 7950 million for Operationalization of Green Line BRTS and Installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment, and Rs 681.240 million for Providing Water Supply, Sewerage Lines, CC Topping, Solar Lights in Various Wards / UCs of Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur District.

