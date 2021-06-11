UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs 489.393m Narcotics Division

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:08 PM

The federal government has allocated a sum of Rs 489.393 million for the ongoing and new projects of Narcotics Control Division for the fiscal year 2020-21 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has allocated a sum of Rs 489.393 million for the ongoing and new projects of Narcotics Control Division for the fiscal year 2020-21 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to budgetary document, the allocations for new schemes included Rs 4.5 million for acquisition of land for construction of ANF Police Station at Hub, Balochistan.

Similarly, Rs 353.119 million for acquisition of two plots to establish ANF academy at H-11/1 Sector of Islamabad and Rs 131.774 million for construction of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) at Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that the estimated cost of these new schemes was Rs 826.

845 million whereas the new budgetary allocations made were Rs 489.393 million for the current the financial year to start the development initiatives.

The total estimated cost of the main project of Narcotics Control Division that was MTRC had been Rs 469.226 whereas the government in the current PSDP, allocated Rs 131.774 million.

The only two projects of the Division that managed to get the entire estimated cost for the project development included setting up ANF Academy at the H-11/1 Sector of the federal capital as the government has allocated the whole amount of Rs353.119 million. However, the second development project of acquisition of land for construction of ANF Police Station at Hub, Balochistan.

