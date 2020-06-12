(@FahadShabbir)

The government on Friday allocated around Rs 5 billion for six ongoing projects of climate change division with maximum funding for its flagship project of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme (10BTT).

According to the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21, the total estimated cost of the six ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was over Rs125.482 billion and around Rs 9.231307 billion were spent on the projects till June 6, 2020 whereas Rs 116.250942 billion were throw-forward till July 1, 2020 whereas Rs 5 billion were allocated for this financial year.

The maximum funding was allocated for 10BTT programme which was Rs 4.9 billion whereas Rs 9.051 billion had been spent and the total project cost was over Rs 125 billion. The project was approved from ECNEC on August 28, 2019.

The Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit project was allocated Rs 38.788 million where the total estimate cost of the project was Rs 59.288 million and Rs 20.

5 were spent till June 30, 2020.

Around Rs 23.204 million were allocated for the project of Establishment of Climate Change Reporting Unit in MoCC, the total estimated project cost was Rs 44.346 million and Rs 15 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The Sustainable Land Management Programme to Combat Desertification of Pakistan was allocated Rs 20.423 million where the total estimate cost of the project was Rs 105.430 million and Rs 85.007 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The Establishment of Pakistan WASH strategic Planning and Coordination Cell (Facilitating Achievements of Sustainable Development Goals 6.1 and 6.2) was allocated Rs 12 million for this year where the total estimated project cost was Rs 40 million.

However, the least amount of funding was allocated for Establishment of Geomatic Centre for Climate Change And Sustainable Development as Rs 5.585 million were allocated for this year where Rs 43.30 million were spent till June 30, 2020 and the total estimated project cost was Rs 48.885 million.