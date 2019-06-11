Govt allocates Rs. 516.126 mln for Information & Broadcasting Division in PSDP

The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 516.126 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 516.126 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to PSDP 2019-20, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 340.070 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs. 176.056 million for the new schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division.

In on-going schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 40.146 million for the 100 KW MW Transmitter at Gwadar, Balochistan, Rs. 40.000 million allocated for the establishment of National Film academy, Rs.200.000 for the modernization of Camera Wave Services from Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Rs.

4.040 million for the establishment of Digitalized Archive library, Rs. 14.384 million for the up-gradation of Radio Station Multan under ODA Programme of South Korea and Rs. 41. 500 million allocated for rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services from Muzaffarabad, AJK.

In new schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 84.480 million for ptv Terrestrial Digitalization of DTMB through grant in aid, Rs.60.000 million allocated for replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur, Rs. 16.576 million for upgradation of Film Projection, Light and Sound System Installed at PNCA Auditorium and an amount of Rs. 15. 000 million allocated for uplift of Lok Virsa premises into a Professional, Gender Friendly Safe Space.