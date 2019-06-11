UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs. 516.126 Mln For Information & Broadcasting Division In PSDP

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

Govt allocates Rs. 516.126 mln for Information & Broadcasting Division in PSDP

The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 516.126 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 516.126 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to PSDP 2019-20, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 340.070 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs. 176.056 million for the new schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division.

In on-going schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 40.146 million for the 100 KW MW Transmitter at Gwadar, Balochistan, Rs. 40.000 million allocated for the establishment of National Film academy, Rs.200.000 for the modernization of Camera Wave Services from Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Rs.

4.040 million for the establishment of Digitalized Archive library, Rs. 14.384 million for the up-gradation of Radio Station Multan under ODA Programme of South Korea and Rs. 41. 500 million allocated for rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services from Muzaffarabad, AJK.

In new schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 84.480 million for ptv Terrestrial Digitalization of DTMB through grant in aid, Rs.60.000 million allocated for replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur, Rs. 16.576 million for upgradation of Film Projection, Light and Sound System Installed at PNCA Auditorium and an amount of Rs. 15. 000 million allocated for uplift of Lok Virsa premises into a Professional, Gender Friendly Safe Space.

Related Topics

Multan Balochistan Film And Movies Jammu South Korea Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Million PTV Gwadar

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.