Govt Allocates Rs 55 Bln For Development Projects In Ex-FATA:Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Govt allocates Rs 55 bln for development projects in Ex-FATA:Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the government has allocated the funds of Rs 55 billion for development projects in the budget for the erstwhile-FATA which is double from the last year.

Talking to private news channel, he said the previous government had allocated Rs 38 billion in PSDP 2021-22 for the merged districts.

In the last four years, the government had left off the dragging of Gwadar port therefore no big ship was docked in the deepest port.

He said the present government has allocated funds for the dragging of Gwadar port to boost the economic activities.

The government would put the national economy on progressive mode to stabilize the country and provide relief to the masses.

Ahsan Iqbal said the current government has taken tough decisions for the sake of the country and ready to pay huge political cost.

He said the previous government also violated the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the subsidies for getting financial assistance.

The government had re-engaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and to sign agreement on easy terms and conditions, he said

