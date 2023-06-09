Govt allocates Rs 5b for women empowerment

The government has allocated Rs 5 billion for Skill Development, Small Business Loans and training project to promote women empowerment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated Rs 5 billion for Skill Development, Small Business Loans and training project to promote women empowerment in the country.

Under this secheme, soft loans and specialized trainings would also be provided.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in the National Assembly here on Friday, said that tax concession has been given to the business women.