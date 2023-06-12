Govt allocates Rs. 60 bln for Higher Education sector to achieve technology-based progress

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Government has allocated Rs 60 billion for the Higher Education sector to achieve knowledge and technology-based progress nationwide.

Education plays a vital role in driving economic growth and development, by providing individuals with the knowledge, skills, and training needed for the workforce, education promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, and productivity, said a press release issued here.

The government has given significant importance to education and has considered it amongst the major drivers of the economy including it in the Environment, Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity and Empowerment (5Es) framework of the government of Pakistan.

Under the PSDP 2022-23, a budget of Rs. 44,719.00 million was allocated to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the implementation of 154 development projects at public sector universities.

This commitment continues with the allocation of Rs. 59,715.00 million in the PSDP 2023-24, with 26 new projects recommended by HEC for inclusion.

These initiatives will equip Pakistan's youth with the skills and knowledge to tackle modern challenges and contribute to our nation's growth.

In the field of education, the Federal Government is dedicated to addressing critical issues and providing equal opportunities for all. Rs. 25 billion has been allocated to the National Fund for Addressing the Crisis of Out of school Children, ensuring that every child receives a quality education.

Additionally, the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher's Education is being established with a budget of Rs 1 billion, aiming to enhance the skills and professionalism of educators.

Furthermore, the government is introducing ECE classrooms and striving for universal enrollment in Islamabad, with an investment of Rs. 800 million.

In the realm of higher education, the incumbent government is committed to nurturing talent and fostering research collaborations.

75 scholarships for students are being awarded to study in the top-ranked 25 universities worldwide, empowering them with global exposure and expertise.

Additionally, 5,000 higher education scholarships are also being provided for students from Balochistan and ex-FATA, investing Rs 8.6 billion in their future. To strengthen research ties, the government is establishing the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre in Islamabad with a budget of Rs 7.3 billion.

Furthermore, lab facilities in 5 leading engineering universities with a budget of Rs. 6.6 billion is being provided, while also establishing the Dr. AQ Khan Institute of Metallurgy and Emerging Sciences (Rs. 2.5 Billion), and founding the Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies in North Waziristan (Rs. 2 Billion), among other initiatives.

The Federal Government is dedicated to empowering youth and supporting the mobility of women. To provide valuable opportunities, 60,000 youth internships (Rs. 5 Billion) are being awarded besides establishing the Pakistan Innovation Fund (Rs 10 billion).

In addition to that Rs 10 billion are being expended in a Skills Development Program for youth, equipping them with the tools for success. PM's 'Women on the Wheels scheme', with the allocation of Rs 4 billion to support female mobility and empowerment is also being started.