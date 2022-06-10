UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs. 65 Billion For HEC In Budget 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 07:45 PM

The government, due to financial constraints, has allocated Rs. 65 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government, due to financial constraints, has allocated Rs. 65 billion for the Higher education Commission (HEC) in the budget 2022-23.

This was revealed by Federal Minister of Finance, Miftah Ismail in the National Assembly during his budget speech.

Besides, Rs.

44 billion has been allocated for the development schemes which are 67 percent higher than the previous year's allocation.

The government has announced 5000 stipends for Balochistan and the merged districts.

Around 100,000 laptops will be provided to the students across the country on easy installments while funds have been allocated for providing state-of-the-art equipment to upgrade Engineering and Technology Education.

