UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs 660.116 Mln For Five MoD Projects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:28 PM

Govt allocates Rs 660.116 mln for five MoD projects

The government on Friday has allocated around Rs 660.116 million for three ongoing and two new projects of the Ministry of Defence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Friday has allocated around Rs 660.116 million for three ongoing and two new projects of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21, around Rs 570.116 million were allocated for three ongoing schemes of the ministry where Rs 1003.270 million was the total estimated cost of the three ongoing schemes and around Rs 433.154 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The maximum amount was allocated for Procurement of 3 Nos. Latest Printing Machines for Modernization of Survey of Pakistan which was Rs362.353 million where the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 453.241 million and Rs 90.888 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

Around Rs 120.315 million were allocated for the Construction of Office Complex including Boundary Wall for SOP Lahore where the total estimated project cost was Rs 359.

625 million and Rs239.310 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The least allocation for the ongoing schemes was made for Establishment of FG Degree College for Boys at Kohat which was Rs 87.448 million, Rs 102.956 million were spent till June 30, 2020 and the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 190.404 million.

The government has allocated Rs 90 million for two new schemes of the ministry where Rs 25 million was allocated for Feasbility of NIHD Center of Excellence in Prevention, Cardiovascular Research and Development (NEPCARD) against the total estimated project cost of Rs 25 million where Rs 25 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The Feasibility Study for Establishment of National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) for Pakistan programme was allocated Rs 65 million against Rs 90 million of the total estimated project cost.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Kohat June 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

1 minute ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

1 minute ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

47 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Nigeria

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.