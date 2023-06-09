Govt allocates Rs 6900mln for ongoing schemes of SUPARCO

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has also received a noteworthy allocation of Rs 6,900 million for ongoing schemes in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24.

These funds will be utilized for various initiatives aimed at bolstering space research and technology development. A significant allocation of Rs 4,500 million has been made for the development of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System (PakSat-MM1).

Specifically, Rs 340.228 million has been allocated for the Advanced Systems for Paksat-1R Ground Control Segment (GCS). Furthermore, Rs 59.013 million has been earmarked for the Development and Deployment of Online Satellite Image Service (OSIS).

Moreover, Rs 393.734 million has been allocated for the Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Communication Satellite-2 (PakSat-2). This study will lay the foundation for the development of an advanced communication satellite, strengthening Pakistan's position in the global space industry.

In addition to communication satellites, the allocation includes Rs 1,150 million for the establishment of the Pakistan Space Centre (PSC). The PSC will serve as a hub for space research, development, and innovation, fostering collaboration and technological advancements in the field.

Lastly, Rs 457.025 million has been allocated for the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-O2). This investment will enhance Pakistan's capabilities in remote sensing technology, enabling the country to gather vital data for environmental monitoring, disaster management, and resource planning.

The significant allocations for these space research and communication satellite initiatives demonstrate the government's vision to harness the potential of space technology for national development. These projects will not only elevate Pakistan's capabilities in the space domain but also contribute to various sectors, fostering economic growth and resilience.