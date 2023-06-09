Govt allocates Rs. 80,111.463 mln for hydel projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs. 80,111.463 million for 13 ongoing and one new hydel power projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, out of the total allocation, the local component stood at Rs. 71,059 million and Rs. 9,052 million foreign aid component.

A sum of Rs.

58,597 million has been allocated for Dasu Hydropower Project (HPP), Rs. 4,449.453 for Tarbela 5th Extension HPP, Rs. 4,828 million for Neelum Jhelum HPP, Rs. 4,210 million for refurbishment and upgradation of generation units of Mangla Power station, Rs. 2,586 million for Wasak Hydroelectric Power Station, Rs. 2,226 million for Golen Gol HPP, Rs. 1045 million for Keyal Khwar HHP, Rs. 590 million for Tarbela 4th Exensjon HPP and Rs. 50 million for the generation feasibility of Diamer Basha Dam in the PSDP for FY 2023-24.