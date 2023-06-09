UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 8500mln Under PSDP 2023-24 For FEPT Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 8500 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Federal education and Professional Training (FEPT) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the budgetary documents, a total of Rs 5900 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes and Rs 2600 million for the new schemes of the Education Ministry.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 400 million has been allocated for establishment of Directorate General of Religious Affairs (DGRE) (3rd Revised), Rs 51.463 million for setting up Islamabad Model College for Girls G/13-1, and Rs 43.127 million for establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-14/4. Similarly, Rs 225 million has been allocated for for establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat (6th Revised).

The government has also allocated a hefty amount of Rs 1471.636 million for Prime Ministers Special Package to Implement "Skills for All Strategy" as Catalyst for TVET sector development in Pakistan.

However, an amount of Rs 2157.092 million has been earmarked for Provision of Basic Educational (Missing) Facilities in Educational Institutions of ICT under FDE. It is to mention here that Rs 200 million has been allocated for sustainability of Computer Labs established by the Universal Service Fund(USF) along with retention of 202 computer teachers in girls schools./colleges of Federal Directorate of Education.

Among the new schemes, Rs 1500 million has been allocated for Skills Development Programme (NAVTTC) which is under process, while Rs 250 million reserved for Actions to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Programme (TA Component). Similarly, Rs 250 is earmarked for National Institute of Excellence in Teacher's Education.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal government has reserved Rs 150 million for Out of school Children Project in Islamabad Capital Territory.

