Govt allocates Rs 8736.903 million for housing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has allocated an amount of 8736.903 million for 74 ongoing and new schemes of Housing and Work Division for the fiscal year 2020-21 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 1652.286 million for 33 ongoing projects and Rs 7084.617 million for 41 new schemes, according to budgetary document issued here on Friday.

Regarding the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 329.237 million has been earmarked for Musa Khail Taunsa Road (35 kilo meter) stretch road to be constructed and links with Zhob.

An amount of Rs 252 million has been for construction of bridge over River Ravi at Mal Fatyana District Toba Tek Singh and Rs 200 million has been allocated for dualization and improvement of Mandra-Chakwal road project.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 150 million has been kept for dualization and improvement of Sohawa-Chakwal road project.

About the new schemes, an amount of Rs1000 million would be allocated for construction of industrial area road from GT Road to Ghazi Chak including bridges on Bhimer Nallah and Upper Jhelum Canal, District Gujrat-II.

Rs 717.166 would be earmarked for construction Servis Mor Fly Over and industrial area link road Gujrat, Distrcit Gujrat-IILikewise, Rs 532.500 million would be kept for construction M/Road/ RCC Road/ PCC/ Tuff Tiles/ Culverts/ Nallah and Drain in different union councils of District Gujrat-IAn amount of Rs 517 million would be allocated for construction of metalled road and bridges in different areas of Tehsil Yazman, District Bahawalpur.