Govt allocates Rs 9700m under PSDP for Ministry of Federal Education schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 9700 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Federal Education and Professional Training for the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the budget documents, a total of Rs 9087.111 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes and Rs 612.889 million for the new schemes of the Education Ministry.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 200 million has been allocated for establishment of Directorate General of Religious Affairs (DGRE), Rs 213.60 million for setting up Islamabad Model College for Boys G/13-2, and Rs 118.441 million for Islamabad Model College for Boys G-15, Rs 140 million for establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-13/1 and Rs 253 million for the establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-14/4.

Similarly, Rs 105 million has been allocated for for establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat.

The government has also allocated a hefty amount of Rs 5000 million for Prime Ministers Special Package to Implement "Skills for All Strategy" as Catalyst for TVET sector development in Pakistan. However, an amount of Rs 1000 million has been earmarked for Response, Recovery and Resilience plan for COVID-19 (GPE Grant).

Among the new schemes, Rs 409 million has been earmarked for the provision of basic educational (missing) facilities in education institutions of ICT under FDE, Rs 106 million for introduction of B.S, Ed (Hons.) 4 years programme at Federal College of Education H/9, Islamabad, Rs 50 million for Visual Arts Centre of Excellence (VACE), Gilgit-Baltistan-National College of Arts (feasibility study).