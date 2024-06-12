Govt Allocates Rs. 9,870.000 Million For Interior Ministry In PSDP 2024-25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:59 PM
The federal government has allocated Rs. 9,870.000 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Ministry of Interior during the fiscal year 2024-25
According to the budget document issued here on Wednesday, around Rs.3,790.000 million has been earmarked for the eighteen ongoing schemes and Rs. 6,080.000 million for three new schemes included in fiscal year 2024-25.
Three new schemes include Construction of Three (03) Sewage Treatment Plants and Related Sewerage System to Treat the Waste Water Falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake and their Area of ICT (Phase-I) (Revised) for which Rs. 50.000 million have been allocated, Islamabad Dev. Working Party Schemes (List Annex-A) for which Rs. 6,000.000 million have been allocated and Land Revenue Records Management System in Rural Area of ICT Phase-ll, Islamabad for which the federal government has allocated Rs. 30.000 million in the fiscal year 2024-25.
The ongoing schemes includes, Construction of 10th Avenue , Islamabad, Construction of Additional Family Suits for the Members of Parliament including 500 Servant Quarters at G-5/2, Islamabad, Construction of Buiding for 13 Regional Passport Offices in Sindh Province, Construction of Flyover and Approches at Railway line Sihala, Islamabad, Construction of Model Prison at H- 16.
Islamabad, Construction of office and troops accommodation BOQs with Quarter Guards at Fcon HQs Pehawar, Establishment of Change mangement unit within ICT Police Islamabad, Integrated Border Management System (IBMS Phase-ll) (Ongoing), Operation Management & Maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), Revamping of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA, Up-gradation of 163 RPOs and 49 Pakistan Foreign Missions abroad, Up-gradation of Biomatric identification System for Passport Application. I & P, HQs Islamabad (revised), Foreign National Security and Allied Facilities, National Police Hospital, Islamabad, Acquisition of Land for construction of National Counter Terrorism Authority HQs, Mauve Area G-11, Islamabad, Construction of 1 x Wing Headquarter at Ahmedwam (South Waziristan District), Construction of 1 x Wing Headquarter at Gomalzam (South Waziristan District) and Rain Water Harvesting in Rural area of ICT Islamabad.
