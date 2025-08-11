Govt. allocates Rs100b for Karachi–Quetta–Chaman road: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gill Asghar Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that Rs100 billion had been allocated in the PSDP 2025–26 for the Karachi–Quetta–Chaman road project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gill Asghar Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that Rs100 billion had been allocated in the PSDP 2025–26 for the Karachi–Quetta–Chaman road project.

Replying to a question during question hour, he said the government was determined to complete all 72 priority projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA) across the country.

He said the plan aimed to remove procedural, funding, land acquisition, and technical hurdles to ensure timely completion of the projects. Feasibility and realignment work was under way on major schemes such as the M-9 and M-10 motorways, he added.

He assured lawmakers that all 72 shortlisted projects would be finished within the set timelines, with special focus on infrastructure development in Balochistan./APP-rzr-zah