Govt allocates Rs107 bln in energy sector

The Federal Government has allocated Rs107 billion for power production, distribution and transmission in the budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs107 billion for power production, distribution and transmission in the budget 2023-24.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar told the National Assembly on Friday that the power production capacity has risen to 41,000 megawatts out of which 25 per cent is generated through hydropower.

the minister stressed the use of renewable energy to reduce national imports and reduce the cost of production.

He said improvement in distribution system, renewable energy and the use of water resources have been given special emphasis in PSDP.

He said the government will provide Rs12 billion for the completion of the Jamshoro coal power plant in the next fiscal year which will produce 1,200 megawatts of electricity.

He said that the government has allocated Rs16 billion to further expand the 500 KV transmission line project between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

For Suki Kinari, Kohala and Mahal hydro plant, the government has allocated Rs13 billion and Rs 6 billion for power distribution from the Dasu Hydropower plant, said the minister adding that to improve the capacity of existing grid stations of NTDC, the government has allocated Rs 5 billion.

To achieve the targets of sustainable development goals (SDG) the government has allocated Rs90 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24